Ryan Seacrest confirmed as host of 'American Idol'

TV personality Ryan Seacrest is to return as the host of "American Idol", the ABC network has announced.

The 42-year-old TV presenter previously hosted the talent show from 2002 until 2016, and will return to the coveted role when "American Idol" makes its eagerly-anticipated comeback on the ABC network next year, reported Variety.

"We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of 'American Idol' with Ryan at the helm. So much of 'American Idol's' overwhelming success can be attributed to Ryan, whose larger-than- life personality and laudable dedication to creating quality entertainment has made him a true master of his craft," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said.

"His talent is limitless, and I can't think of a more appropriate person to honor the 'Idol' legacy as it takes on new life than the man who has been there through it all."

