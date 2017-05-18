Rumour has it: Amarendra Baahubali and Devasena pair to reunite in 'Saaho'?

The action flick 'Saaho' might starr the hit pair- Prabhas and Anushka Shetty post the massive success of 'Baahubali 2'

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, is an action film said to be planned with a budget of Rs 150 crore. Here's some exciting news for fans of Baahubali.

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty might once again be seen romancing on screen in Saaho!

According to a Bollywood Life report, the makers of Saaho are in talks with Anushka to play the lead actress in the film. Earlier, the makers wanted to cast a Bollywood actress and several actresses including Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani were approached but reportedly Anushka Shetty has been finalised for the same.

The Baahubali series is not the first film of Prabhas and Anushka together. They had teamed up for hit Telegu films in the past, such as Mirchi (2013) and Billa (2009).

The shooting of Saaho will commence soon after Prabhas returns from his vacation in the US. Watch this space for more..