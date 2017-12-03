Ruby Rose wants to sing a duet with Taylor Swift

Actor Ruby Rose says she wants to team up with Taylor Swift for a duet.

The 31-year-old actor, who stars as Calamity in the forthcoming third instalment of Pitch Perfect, is impressed with her vocals in the movie and now wants to persuade the "Everything Has Changed" hitmaker to collaborate with her in future, reported Femalefirst.

"Taylor if you're watching this, which I'm sure you are of course, you've got nothing else to do. I think we should do a duet, let's do it. I love singing, and there's so many opportunities in film these days to do that and showcase that. I don't think I'll be releasing a Christmas album as I think the deadline has passed, but who knows next year, maybe?" Rose says.