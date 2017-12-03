Trending#

Cyclone Ockhi

UP civic polls 2017

Narendra Modi

Padmavati

Bigg Boss 11

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Ruby Rose wants to sing a duet with Taylor Swift

Ruby Rose and Taylor Swift


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Sunday 3 December 2017 15:40 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
Actor Ruby Rose says she wants to team up with Taylor Swift for a duet.

 
The 31-year-old actor, who stars as Calamity in the forthcoming third instalment of Pitch Perfect, is impressed with her vocals in the movie and now wants to persuade the "Everything Has Changed" hitmaker to collaborate with her in future, reported Femalefirst.

 
"Taylor if you're watching this, which I'm sure you are of course, you've got nothing else to do. I think we should do a duet, let's do it. I love singing, and there's so many opportunities in film these days to do that and showcase that. I don't think I'll be releasing a Christmas album as I think the deadline has passed, but who knows next year, maybe?" Rose says. 

 
 


    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 
   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

   














Next Story