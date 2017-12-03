Royalty sells: Fans lap up Meghan Markle's £300 bag in just 7 minutes!

A tricolour Edinburgh-based Strathberry handbag resembling that carried by actor Meghan Markle on her first official outing with her fiance, Prince Harry was sold out within a record time of seven minutes.

The Tricolor Midi Tote combination, which is only sold at the department store Saks on New York's Fifth Avenue, starting price £300 (approximately) for their luxury leather bags, was lapped up by the "Suits" actor's fans, reported The Telegraph.

A spokesperson for the brand said they sent Markle the style a few weeks ago and it was a pleasant surprise for them to see her flaunt the bag on one of her first appearances after the royal engagement.

"We are thrilled and honoured to see Meghan Markle carrying our Strathberry Midi Tote. It was a fantastic surprise to see that Meghan selected one of our core Strathberry styles to carry on her first royal engagement. We are delighted at the news of her and Harry's engagement and wish them all the best for this exciting period," the spokesperson said.