Trending#

Cyclone Ockhi

UP civic polls 2017

Narendra Modi

Padmavati

Bigg Boss 11

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Royalty sells: Fans lap up Meghan Markle's £300 bag in just 7 minutes!

Meghan Markle with Prince Harry


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Sunday 3 December 2017 16:59 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
A tricolour Edinburgh-based Strathberry handbag resembling that carried by actor Meghan Markle on her first official outing with her fiance, Prince Harry was sold out within a record time of seven minutes.

 
The Tricolor Midi Tote combination, which is only sold at the department store Saks on New York's Fifth Avenue, starting price £300 (approximately) for their luxury leather bags, was lapped up by the "Suits" actor's fans, reported The Telegraph.

 
  
 
A spokesperson for the brand said they sent Markle the style a few weeks ago and it was a pleasant surprise for them to see her flaunt the bag on one of her first appearances after the royal engagement.

 
"We are thrilled and honoured to see Meghan Markle carrying our Strathberry Midi Tote. It was a fantastic surprise to see that Meghan selected one of our core Strathberry styles to carry on her first royal engagement. We are delighted at the news of her and Harry's engagement and wish them all the best for this exciting period," the spokesperson said.

 
 


    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 
   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

   














Next Story