'RoboCop' returning to cinema halls for 30th anniversary

"RoboCop" is coming back to theatres to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The 1987 action/sci-fi classic from director Paul Verhoeven will be screened on September 10 at the Dallas City Hall in Texas, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Star Peter Weller will also be present at the one-night event.

The "RoboCop" event will be live-streamed to theatres around the country from Dallas City Hall, where the production filmed its OCP Headquarters scenes.

