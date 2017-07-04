Robert Downey Jr hints at leaving Marvel Cinematic Universe

Actor Robert Downey Jr, who kickstarted Marvel film franchise with Iron Man back in 2008, has revealed he might exit from the popular superhero cinematic universe before it gets "embarrassing" for him.

The 52-year-old actor will reprise his role as the superhero for the eighth time in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War".

In an interview to News Corp Australia Network, Downey Jr discussed how long he would play the Iron Man.

"It's this cyclical thing. I could have said when the first Avengers came out: 'It's never going to get any better than that. Everybody stop.' But to me it's always about people and opportunities, like the Russos (Avengers directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo), who I adore.

"Everyone says to me it's like a glove that fits so well.

I have to start over every time but I am starting over with a pretty solid base. I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven (MCU movies) I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time. I just want to hang up my jersey before it's embarrassing," he said.

Downey Jr will also be seen as Tony Stark once again in the "Spider-Man: Homecoming", which hits the US cinemas on July 7.

