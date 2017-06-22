Robert-Downey-Jr,-Benedict-Cumberbatch,-Avengers-Infinity-War

Even superheroes feel the need to have lunch!

Robert Downey Jr, who plays the role of Iron Man/Tony Stark made all the fans go insane when he posted a photo on Twitter, hanging out with Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) and Benedict Wong (Wong) on the sets of ?Avengers: Infinity War?.

The actor captioned the snap, ?Forks, tongs, cans + bottles + a Wong... Help us #healthenet #afeastoffriends #AvengersInfinityWar #beardbros #sciencebros #benedictsquared.?

In the photo, all the reel-life superheroes can be seen having lunch together. The snap also gives a cool look of Dr. Strange and Wong?s new costume.

Helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, ?Avengers: Infinity War? also stars Chris Hemsworth, Scarlet Johansson, Chris Evans, Josh Brolin and Vin Diesel.

The flick is slated for May 4, 2018 release.

