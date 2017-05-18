RIP Reema Lagoo: 'Maine Pyar Kiya' co-star Bhagyashree REGRETS not being in touch with the actress!

Reema Lagoo best remembered for playing mother roles in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun and Vaastav among others, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 59 due to a cardiac arrest. Bhagyashree, who made her debut in Maine Pyar Kiya and shared screen space with the actress remembers her.

"When I got the news that Reemaji is no more, I was in hospital with a friend. Reemaji was so full of life, and playful that one cannot imagine her not being there. She was sweet and we shared a strong bond. When we were shooting for Maine Pyar Kiya, she would regale me and Salman (Khan) with wonderful stories of her plays - incidents of staging plays in small-towns. She was always joking and laughing. She was slightly older to Salman and me but we never felt that. She had her naughtiness and would play pranks. In fact, that matar chilnewala scene in Maine Pyar Kiya came out so naturally because we bonded so well. Soorajji (Barjatya) didn't have to direct that scene.

When people saw the film they felt Suman (my character) is the kind one wants to take home, but I would always say Reemaji as the mother-in-law is someone every girl would want to have - So kind, playful and yet so strong.

She had a twinkle in her eye and when she smiled it was from the heart. Her attitude was 'let's have fun together'. When we did Kaid Mein Hai Bulbul she played my mother and we shared a different kind of equation. She would bring home-cooked food and achar which she made and was so good!

She was too young, too lively to go away like this.

It's made me reflect back and think what is more important in life. I hadn't been in touch with her in recent times, because I always felt hum toh milenge kahi na kahi. Now, I feel why didn't I make that effort?