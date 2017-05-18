Essel Group 90 years
RIP Reema Lagoo: 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' co-star Renuka Shahane writes a HEARTFELT obituary for the actress!

Still from Hum Aapke Hain Koun (Image courtesy: Youtube Screengrab)
alt DNA Web Team | Thu, 18 May 2017-07:30pm , DNA webdesk

Shahane also shared some beautiful, unseen pictures of the late actress...

Veteran actress Renuka Shahane left for heavenly abode this morning following a heart attack. She has acted in a number of films in her 38 year long career.

One of her co-stars from the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Renuka Shahane, who played Lagoo's elder daughter and sister to Madhuri Dixit Nene, wrote a heartfelt note on Lagoo's sudden demise. She also shared some never before pictures of Lagoo which she had clicked herself.

Here's what she wrote on her Facebook page:

"Reema Tai....the first time I met you, many, many years before I got to work with you in films, was at your home. You had made amazing "matkichi usal". I couldn't take my eyes off you.....you were so beautiful. Then I saw you on stage...." Savita Damodar Paranjape" " Ghar Tighancha Hava"....you were outstanding.....what an immensely powerful actress you were on stage! I was in awe of you....a huge fan. I wouldn't have imagined I would get the opportunity to work with you a few years down the line.

"Hum Aapke Hain Koun"....I played your daughter. I would joke with you that I wasn't suited to play your daughter since you are so beautiful...."मी नक्कीच looks department मध्ये Anupam Kher वर गेल्ये". You would laugh full throatedly at this comment, slap me playfully and say "काहीतरीच काय!"

We used to share our Tiffin boxes, make-up rooms.....you were protective about me.....if an actor became too friendly you would help me get out of any such situation.....I could spend hours watching you get ready. Though you would want to get ready as fast as possible because you didn't much care for spending time on make-up. You didn't need it much because you were naturally so beautiful.

Once I got my camera and asked your permission to click your photos in black & white.....you were a bit embarrassed but allowed me to experiment with what I wanted to do....I wanted to take a picture of you in the mirror.....You were thrilled with the photos....but they didn't do justice to your beauty.....And the Hindi films you did didn't do your immense talent justice....and life hasn't been just in snatching you away so early!

I'm sharing the black & white photos I clicked with a very heavy heart.....the last thing I wanted was to share them as an obit to you. Rest in eternal peace my beautiful Reematai"

Here's her post:

