Bollywood, Reema Lagoo, Reema Lagoo death, RIP Reema Lagoo, Reema Lagoo no more,Cardiac arrest, Kokilaben hospital, heart attack

RIP Reema Lagoo | Akshay Kumar to Priyanka Chopra: B-Town MOURNS the sad demise of the actress!

alt DNA Web Team | Thu, 18 May 2017-11:45am , DNA webdesk

Bollywood celebs express their grief at the loss...

Noted actress Reema Lagoo, who worked extensively in TV, Marathi and Hindi cinema passed away early today morning following a cardiac arrest. The actress breathed her last around 3:15 am at Kokilaben Hospital.

The actress worked in the industry for about 38 years and was a favourite among her co-stars. Most notably, she was known as Salman Khan's on-screen mom, though she has played mother to Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda and Saif Ali Khan among others.

The last rites of the actress are to take place at Oshiwara around 2 pm.

Soon after the sad news of her sudden demise broke, B-Town stars took to their Twitter accounts to express their grief.

Here's how the tinsel town celebs reacted:

