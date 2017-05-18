RIP Reema Lagoo | Akshay Kumar to Priyanka Chopra: B-Town MOURNS the sad demise of the actress!

Bollywood celebs express their grief at the loss...

Noted actress Reema Lagoo, who worked extensively in TV, Marathi and Hindi cinema passed away early today morning following a cardiac arrest. The actress breathed her last around 3:15 am at Kokilaben Hospital.

The actress worked in the industry for about 38 years and was a favourite among her co-stars. Most notably, she was known as Salman Khan's on-screen mom, though she has played mother to Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda and Saif Ali Khan among others.

The last rites of the actress are to take place at Oshiwara around 2 pm.

Soon after the sad news of her sudden demise broke, B-Town stars took to their Twitter accounts to express their grief.

Here's how the tinsel town celebs reacted:

RIP. Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend. Heartfelt condolences pic.twitter.com/GItoweLzsR — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 18, 2017

This is truly sad news...she was warm, gracious and an exceptional actor...I had the privilege of directing her....#RIPReemaLagoo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 18, 2017

RIP #ReemaLagoo such a loss to art and cinema. You are and will always be our favourite screen mom. My condolences to the family. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 18, 2017

Saddened to hear about the demise of #ReemaLagoo, had the opportunity to work with her...a fine actress and person.Prayers to the family — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2017

It's shocking to know about the sad demise of #ReemaLagoo ji. Industry has lost A wonderful human being & a great actress.#RIP. pic.twitter.com/yCSClHmXYU — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 18, 2017

RIP #ReemaLagoo maam Uve always played the sweetest Mom onscreen,Uve made us smile and cry with ur performance. Miss u #Greatloss pic.twitter.com/qauOZGBxNW — Harshika Poonacha (@actressharshika) May 18, 2017

The Indian film industry has lost a great actor. RIP #ReemaLagoo pic.twitter.com/HsacCDkJcf — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) May 18, 2017

Such a sad news..we will miss you Reemaso disheartening..! #RIP #ReemaLagoo — sonalikulkarni (@sonalikulkarni) May 18, 2017

So sad to hear about the passing on of #ReemaLagoo .. so graceful in all her roles — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) May 18, 2017

So terribly sad 2hear #ReemaLagoo is no more.worked with her in so many songs n she was just the most loving soul..condolences 2 her family — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) May 18, 2017