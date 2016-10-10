Revealed: Vaani Kapoor to wear French designer Alexis Mabille at 'Befikre' trailer launch

Vaani Kapoor will be seen in premium wear by French designer Alexis Mabille at the grand launch of the Befikre trailer tonight. Vaani and Ranveer Singh are in the French capital to promote their upcoming film Befikre. Their outfits for the event were kept a secret till now.

A source reveals that Vaani is totally bowled over by the chic gown sent to her. Source adds, "Vaani saw the gown and instantly fell in love with it. She is super excited to wear it at the event." Talking about her ensemble she says, "I just can't wait to get into that chic gown. It's beautiful and I just hope you all love it."

Alexis Mabille is a French fashion designer who is the creative director of his namesake label, Alexis Mabille. Vaani will be wearing one of his premium designs for the event.