Revealed: Kareena Kapoor Khan is not playing a pregnant woman in 'Veere Di Wedding'

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has rubbished reports that she would enact a pregnant woman in her forthcoming film Veere Di Wedding.

"No (not playing pregnant woman). I am not having six pack abs, but I will have three pack abs," Kareena said.

The 35-year-old actress liked the idea of Veere Di Wedding and she cannot stop gushing about the project, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

"There has never been story of women, about four girls. It's not about four sisters. It's the story of four friends. It's about wedding. It's about my wedding in the film and my friends," the Ki & Ka star revealed.

"It's an original film. It's an emotional bond between friends...Is young and fresh. I have been talking about Veere Di Wedding since nine months as I have genuinely liked the film and I am quite excited to start it," she said.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding is a slice-of-life film exploring the spirit of modern day women. According to Kareena, it is going to be an amazing film.

"Normally everyone wants to be part of a hero and heroine love story film in which the actors look great and locations look fab. After Ki & Ka and Udta Punjab, I wanted to do something slightly different," she said.

The actress will start shooting for the film next month. "We will start shooting in October and then there will be a break. We will start work on the film in March. We are shooting the film in Delhi, Greece and etc. I am very excited about the film," she said.

As Kareena is expecting her first baby with husband Saif Ali Khan in December, there were rumours earlier that she might not do Veere Di Wedding. The Heroine actress was, however, amazed at the reports of her walking out of the film.