Reputation: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran have an 'End Game' for next music video

Ed Sheeran has confirmed that his fans will get to see him and musician friend Taylor Swift together in a video for their new duet, 'End game'.

The 26-year-old singer was caught off guard backstage at the Jingle Ball over the weekend, where he performed the number with Swift in public for the first time.

When an Entertainment Tonight scribe asked Sheeran if he would appear in the video for his collaboration in the Reputation soundtrack featuring Future, the singer said, "I don't know what I can say... but there is a music video for it."

The duo earlier collaborated on the 2013 song "Everything has changed".

Reputation released on November 10.