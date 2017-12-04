Trending#

Rahul Gandhi

Cyclone Ockhi

Gujarat elections 2017

Hadiya

Amit Shah

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Reputation: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran have an 'End Game' for next music video

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Monday 4 December 2017 15:14 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
Ed Sheeran has confirmed that his fans will get to see him and musician friend Taylor Swift together in a video for their new duet, 'End game'.

 
The 26-year-old singer was caught off guard backstage at the Jingle Ball over the weekend, where he performed the number with Swift in public for the first time.

 
When an Entertainment Tonight scribe asked Sheeran if he would appear in the video for his collaboration in the Reputation soundtrack featuring Future, the singer said, "I don't know what I can say... but there is a music video for it."

 
The duo earlier collaborated on the 2013 song "Everything has changed".

 
Reputation released on November 10. 

 
 


    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 
   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

   














Next Story