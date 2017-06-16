Reese Witherspoon goes on an adventure trip with son Deacon

Actress Reese Witherspoon has embarked on an adventure trip with her son Deacon Phillippe to Canada.

The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram where she shared the pictures with her 13-year-old son.

"Wilderness buddy," Witherspoon captioned a selfie with his son, who looked quite touristy with their caps and camera on.

The "Big Little Lies" actress shared another photograph after the mother-son duo indulged in kayaking.

"River kayaking adventure! #WeSurvived #Canada #StayWILD," she wrote alongside the upside-down picture, perhaps looking tired after their tryst.

According to ET Online, the trip seems to be an annual outing for the actress and her son.

Last year, Witherspoon and Deacon took a special hiking trip to British Columbia and documented their exploration on social media.

"Let's do this! Into the wilderness we go... #StayWILD #HikingTrip," she captioned a pic then.

