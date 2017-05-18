Reema Lagoo no more: 'Yes Boss' co-star Juhi Chawla is SHOCKED at the sudden demise of the actress!

Juhi had met Reema a few weeks ago and the news of her (Lagoo's) passing away came as a shock to her...

Veteran actress Reema Lagoo left for heavenly abode on Thursday, early morning following a cardiac arrest. She breathed her last around 3:15 am. The actress worked in a number of Bollywood movies and TV serials. She had also done quite a few Marathi movies.

Reema Lagoo's first big breakthrough in Hindi cinema came with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which marked the debut film of Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. Post, that Lagoo worked with Juhi in movies like Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and many others. We spoke to Juhi who recalled her earliest memories with the actress and said that she was the "ideal mom" figure in the movies of Soorja Barjatya.

The news of Lagoo's sudden demise came as a shock to Juhi as she had met her a few week ago."It really is shocking. I met her just some weeks ago at an awards function at Raj Bhavan . Oh dear !!! She has to be one of the most beautiful people, really! I personally thought she was so pretty with her light eyes and lovely features," Juhi said.

Speaking about her association with the late actress, Juhi shared,"Strangely we worked together in the same film QSQT and then in many more films. Najayaz, Pratibandh, Deewana Mastana, but my most vivid memories are of working with her in Yes Boss where she played Shah Rukh's mother and I always loved watching her in Sooraj Barjatya films. She was the ideal mom and his films would be incomplete without her."