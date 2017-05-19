Recently turned RJ for 92.7 BIG FM Salim, while speaking about his favourite movie said, ?Comic movies in general I think are very different. They are like fast food, they come and they go?.

Comic movies are like relief, refreshment and fresh air for people, but for music composer Salim Merchant, it is like fast food.

Adding, ?Any particular genre would not define my preferences. I like movies that stand out, and possess the ability to give a strong message to the masses. As an artist I like to lend my music to such films.?

The artist recently gave music for the film ?Poorna,? as he could connect to the movie on an emotional level while presenting a distinctive style to the viewers.

Salim also confessed his love for movies like ?Dangal?, ?Talwar? and ?PINK? and called them a part of meaningful cinema.

