Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against publisher

Actress Rebel Wilson has won a defamation case against a magazine publisher, who claimed she lied about her age, origins of her first name and her upbringing in Sydney.

The articles were published in Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK magazine in 2015, reported The Telegraph.

The 37-year-old, who appeared in the "Pitch Perfect" series and "Bridesmaids," said the "nasty" articles resulted in her losing roles in films such as "Kung Fu Panda 3" and "Trolls".

Explaining her name, she told the court she was born Melanie Elizabeth Bownds but her mother had wanted to name her after a little girl called Rebel who, according sang at her parents' wedding. The actress later changed her name and took her mother's surname.

She said her agents had advised her to stop mentioning her age because "Hollywood is very ageist, especially towards women". Wilson said she had stopped mentioning her age to journalists, and did not seek to correct wrong information printed about herself.

The hearing featured clips from Wilson's films, an interview with David Letterman and a full episode of an Australian biography series, as well as home movie footage.

Dismissing evidence suggesting she was not related to Disney, she stuck by her grandmother's claim that she was related to Lillian Bounds, Disney's wife.

In its defence, Bauer Media claimed that the articles were trivial, lighthearted, substantially true and had not affected the actress' career.

"There was a lot of mud slung at me, but obviously, I know my life story and I was here to tell my life of the story. I just look forward to rebuilding my career now that the record has been set straight," Wilson said outside the court.

