Ready to undergo lie detector test in abduction case: Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep today said he was ready for a lie detector test to prove his innocence in the abduction and assault of a south Indian actress, and charged a section of media with trying to drag his name into the incident.

Stating this in a Facebook post, the actor said the aim of those engaged in a "conspiracy" was to "eliminate" him from the film world completely.

His statement came amid continuing twists and turns in the case with actor Salim Kumar coming out in support of Dileep yesterday.

Hitting out at those who were trying to drag the actor's name in the case, Kumar had said the main accused 'Pulsar' Suni and the actress should be made to undergo lie-detector tests to ascertain the truth in the case.

In his Facebook post, Dileep said, "I have only one thing to say to the public, media and those who are trying to crucify me and those who are thirsty for my blood...I have no role in any of the cases"

"As Salim Kumar said, I am ready for brain mapping, narco analysis test, lie detector test or whatever to prove my innocence. It is not for making anyone as accused in a case," the actor said.

Dileep alleged there had been efforts to tarnish his image through social media as well as by the paparazzi for quite sometime.

He also accused the mainstream television media of being part of hatching a conspiracy against him and tarnish his image through its prime-time discussions.

Dileep said the only aim of the people who were engaging in such a move was to wean away his audience, defeat his coming movie "Ramaleela" as well as his future projects, reduce his fan base, destroy his career and ultimately, eliminate him from the film world.

Meanwhile, the police, intensifying their probe into Dileep's complaint that he was blackmailed by a man close to Suni, arrested two persons in connection with the case.

Police said Vishnu and Sanal, who had shared a cell with Suni, were arrested and that they have been sent to judicial custody by a magistrate court. They are accused of hatching the conspiracy with Suni to drag Dileep's name in the case.

Dileep had filed a police complaint along with evidences of blackmailing based on the telephonic talk of one Vishnu, who claimed himself to be Suni's friend, with the actor's friend and film director Nadirshah.

Nadirshah had said Vishnu, who claimed to have shared a cell with Suni in jail, told him that some people in the Malayalam film world have offered to give money to Suni if he implicated Dileep in the abduction of the actress on February 17.

The revelation came in the wake of media reports that the police is planning to reopen the abduction and assault case.

Dileep, who recently got married to fellow actress Kavya Madhavan, had said he did not have any contact, directly or indirectly, with any of the accused involved in the "heinous crime."

Six persons, including 'Pulsar' Suni, Martin and Vigeesh were arrested in connection with the incident in which the actress was abducted and molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle and later escaped in a busy area here.

