'Ready For It?' Taylor Swift unleashes new single from 'Reputation'

'Baby let the games begin!' Taylor Swift is crooning. Swifties, are you listening?

Another week and new Taylor Swift song drops. On Sunday evening (IST), Swift released the new song, 'Ready For It?' from her upcoming album Reputation.

The song was teased on Friday posing as background music for American college football game and ABC Networks fall preview. Incidentally, her first song from the latest album 'Look What You Made Me Do' was also promoted by TV mogul Shonda Rhimes before its release.

'Ready For It?' starts with a heavy beat dangerously hovering close to dubstep genre. Swift croons,

Look, he was a killer

First time that I saw him

Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted

But if he’s a ghost then I can be a phantom Holding him for ransom

Some, some boys are trying too hard

He gonna try it all though

Younger than my exes but he act like such a man, so?

I see nothing better, I keep him forever

Like a vendetta

And then the song takes a turn when she warns the lover about her "Midas touch." Is this Swift going back to her old ways of talking about the current love in her life? If this is the case, whatever happened to 'Old Taylor being dead?'

Her lyrics in the second verse read,

We’ll move to an island

and, and, he can be my jailer

‘Why’d you do this Taylor?’

every love I’ve known in comparison is a failure

I forget their names now

I’m so very tame now

never be the same now

Here we are back to "never being the same." Shattering the reputation one song at a time, are we?

Leaving the deciphering aside, 'Ready For It?' is definitely catchy. It is heavy on percussion but shifts smoothly from bass to softer tones and back again.

The song is available for streaming and download. Reputation will release on November 10.