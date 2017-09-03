'Ready For It?' Taylor Swift unleashes new single from 'Reputation'

'Baby let the games begin!' Taylor Swift is crooning. Swifties, are you listening?
Another week and new Taylor Swift song drops. On Sunday evening (IST), Swift released the new song, 'Ready For It?' from her upcoming album Reputation.
The song was teased on Friday posing as background music for American college football game and ABC Networks fall preview. Incidentally, her first song from the latest album 'Look What You Made Me Do' was also promoted by TV mogul Shonda Rhimes before its release.
Yes. Oh yes. New #TGIT. New @taylorswift13. It's happening. It's all happening... #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/4hwByXB1jz— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 25, 2017
'Ready For It?' starts with a heavy beat dangerously hovering close to dubstep genre. Swift croons,
Look, he was a killer
First time that I saw him
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he’s a ghost then I can be a phantom Holding him for ransom
Some, some boys are trying too hard
He gonna try it all though
Younger than my exes but he act like such a man, so?
I see nothing better, I keep him forever
Like a vendetta
And then the song takes a turn when she warns the lover about her "Midas touch." Is this Swift going back to her old ways of talking about the current love in her life? If this is the case, whatever happened to 'Old Taylor being dead?'
Her lyrics in the second verse read,
We’ll move to an island
and, and, he can be my jailer
‘Why’d you do this Taylor?’
every love I’ve known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now
I’m so very tame now
never be the same now
Here we are back to "never being the same." Shattering the reputation one song at a time, are we?
Leaving the deciphering aside, 'Ready For It?' is definitely catchy. It is heavy on percussion but shifts smoothly from bass to softer tones and back again.
The song is available for streaming and download. Reputation will release on November 10.