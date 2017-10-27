Ready For It? Taylor Swift's new music video is grand tribute to sci-fi

Taylor Swift collaborated with director Joseph Kahn yet again. The result? A video full of sci-fi nods and reference to her past feuds.

As promised, Taylor Swift released the video for '...Ready For It?' - the second song from her upcoming album Reputation - on Friday (IST).

Swift once again has collaborated with director Joseph Kahn and in the video, the duo does not disappoint with making references to the past works and 'feuds' of the singer.

The song is reportedly about Swift's early days with her current beau Joe Alwyn (from Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk). But, while the lyrics keep talking about how she would 'hold him for ransom', the futuristic spectacle unfolds a different story.

The video recalls the badass nature of Taylor Swift from the song 'Bad Blood' from album 1989. The number itself makes an appearance when the 'Love Story' singer is walking down a dark ally that looks very similar to the ones in Blade Runner or the sequel Blade Runner 2049. The cyborg avatar of the singer, trapped in a glass box seems to be a homage to anime, particularly Ghost in the Shell, if one is to link director Joseph Kahn's tweet to it.

It's an homage to sci-fi and anime. Break open your DVD's. Nerdgasm coming. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) October 26, 2017

There is another speculation making the round which suggests that Taylor wearing the nude bodycon suit is a reference to her feud with Kanye West and his song 'Famous'.

According to the fan theories, the box is also a reference to the song by her ex and popular DJ Calvin Harris. Swift ghost-wrote 'This is What You Came For' for him which features Rihanna dancing and crooning in a box that changes colours and graphics.

There are so many similarities with other sci-fi movies and TV shows like the ghost riding Swift is similar to the one scene in the opening credits of HBO show Westworld.

(Westworld Opening Credit)

There are also little nods to Lucy, Terminator, Tron, Ex-Machina, and others.

Check out the video here -

Reputation is set to release on November 10.