Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
Joey Badass, Rapper, Music, Solar Eclipse 2017, Web Exclusive

Rapper Joey Bada** cancels shows after defiantly staring at total solar eclipse without glasses

alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Thu, 24 Aug 2017-12:11pm IST, DNA webdesk

'Seeing double, striking triple,' are we?

Even after continued warnings from the scientists about not staring at the total solar eclipse without protections, Brooklyn-based rapper Joey Bada** did exactly the same and that turned out to be a disaster for him.

On the day of total solar eclipse, the 'Unorthodox' rapper tweeted,

But come Wednesday, Joey was 'seeing double, striking triple!'

The rapper was facing trouble with his vision and he has now cancelled three shows already in Cleveland, Chicago, and Toronto.

The issues with the vision have not dampened his sense of humour it seems. He retweeted a few funny comments after announcing the cancelation of gigs

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read