Rapper Joey Bada** cancels shows after defiantly staring at total solar eclipse without glasses

Even after continued warnings from the scientists about not staring at the total solar eclipse without protections, Brooklyn-based rapper Joey Bada** did exactly the same and that turned out to be a disaster for him.

On the day of total solar eclipse, the 'Unorthodox' rapper tweeted,

Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses? I've sungazed before and afterwards saw colors for a whole day. I didn't die tho — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) August 21, 2017

This ain't the first solar eclipse and I'm pretty sure our ancestors ain't have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain't all go blind. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) August 21, 2017

But come Wednesday, Joey was 'seeing double, striking triple!'

The rapper was facing trouble with his vision and he has now cancelled three shows already in Cleveland, Chicago, and Toronto.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, my Cleveland, Chicago & Toronto shows on the #EverybodyTour are cancelled. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) August 22, 2017

The issues with the vision have not dampened his sense of humour it seems. He retweeted a few funny comments after announcing the cancelation of gigs