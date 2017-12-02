Rapper Cardi B wants to perform at Prince Harry-Meghan Markle wedding

Rapper Cardi B recently revealed that if given the opportunity, she would love to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding and is willing to do it for free too.

"I'm a fan of their whole story," Cardi explained in an interview with a radio station.

"I'm a fan of the fact that it's just, like, people still stuck to that tradition of royal kingdoms and everything. That doesn't happen in America," she said as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

"I want to meet Prince Harry, just because of the fact that he is a prince," she continued. "Like, 'Yeah you met a president, but did you meet a prince?'"

When asked if she would be interested in performing at the reception, she said, "I'll just do it, 'cause it's like oh snap! 'Have you performed for a future king?'"

For the unversed, Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle will get married at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel in May next year.

The grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and fifth in line to the throne, Prince Harry got engaged to the Suits star in London.