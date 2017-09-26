Essel Group 90 years
Rapper Cardi B dethrones Taylor Swift to debut at top of Billboard 100 chart

Cardi B attends Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (AFP - Angela Weiss)
DNA Web Team | Updated: Sep 26, 2017, 12:17 PM IST

Belcallis Almanzar, that's Cardi B's real name, also became the first female solo rapper to get the top Billboard 100 chart position since 1998 with her track 'Bodak Yellow.'

After a span of almost 19 years, Cardi B becomes the first female rapper to hit the No. 1 position on the Billboard charts, without the assistance of any other artists.

Her breakout single 'Bodak Yellow' landed Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, officially dethroning Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do.'

According to the Billboard, the last female rapper to top the chart was back in 1998 when Lauryn Hill's debuted 'Doo Wop (That Thing)' and had the top spot for two weeks in November of that year.

Cardi B is only the fifth female rapper ever to lead the Hot 100 at all.

After Hill, Lil' Kim (along with Christina Aguilera, Mya and Pink) went straight to the top with 'Lady Marmalade' for five weeks in 2001. Shawnna was featured on Ludacris' 'Stand Up' on the Dec. 6, 2003, chart. Iggy Azalea has had the most lasting power, remaining at the top of the Hot 100 for seven weeks in 2014 with her hit 'Fancy,' which featured Charli XCX.

Cardi B whose real name, Belcalis Almanzar, is also the first female soloist to top the Hot 100 with a debut track unaccompanied by another artist since Meghan Trainor's 'All About That Bass' in 2014.

Her fandom, which also includes stars like Lilly Singh (Superwoman), Olympic medalist gymnast Simone Biles, and fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, congratulated the hip-hop artist on Twitter.

To which Cardi B replied,

Cardi B thanked her fans for the support.

(With ANI Inputs)

DNA Web Team

 
