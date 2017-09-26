Rapper Cardi B dethrones Taylor Swift to debut at top of Billboard 100 chart

Belcallis Almanzar, that's Cardi B's real name, also became the first female solo rapper to get the top Billboard 100 chart position since 1998 with her track 'Bodak Yellow.'

After a span of almost 19 years, Cardi B becomes the first female rapper to hit the No. 1 position on the Billboard charts, without the assistance of any other artists.

Her breakout single 'Bodak Yellow' landed Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, officially dethroning Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do.'

According to the Billboard, the last female rapper to top the chart was back in 1998 when Lauryn Hill's debuted 'Doo Wop (That Thing)' and had the top spot for two weeks in November of that year.

Cardi B is only the fifth female rapper ever to lead the Hot 100 at all.

After Hill, Lil' Kim (along with Christina Aguilera, Mya and Pink) went straight to the top with 'Lady Marmalade' for five weeks in 2001. Shawnna was featured on Ludacris' 'Stand Up' on the Dec. 6, 2003, chart. Iggy Azalea has had the most lasting power, remaining at the top of the Hot 100 for seven weeks in 2014 with her hit 'Fancy,' which featured Charli XCX.

Cardi B whose real name, Belcalis Almanzar, is also the first female soloist to top the Hot 100 with a debut track unaccompanied by another artist since Meghan Trainor's 'All About That Bass' in 2014.

Her fandom, which also includes stars like Lilly Singh (Superwoman), Olympic medalist gymnast Simone Biles, and fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, congratulated the hip-hop artist on Twitter.

Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it@iamcardib — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 25, 2017

To which Cardi B replied,

Thank you!! This means sooo much coming from you!! https://t.co/vPGwFiBAiQ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 25, 2017

YASSSS Cardi B!! Show them what relentless hustle can do! So epic! — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) September 25, 2017

Congrats to @Cardib on her #1 Genuine hardworking people deserve it! — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 25, 2017

the only reason I know how to pronounce Yves Saint Laurent is because Cardi B — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 25, 2017

Cardi B thanked her fans for the support.

My heart is crying I’m so emotional HAPPY EMOTIONAL thoo — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 26, 2017

This is the happiest day of my life and no 1 will take this joy from me .I wish you sour patches a good day !Thats how happy I am . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 26, 2017

Thank you sooo much to my fans my supporters this couldn’t happened with out y’all seriously. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 26, 2017

Every single FEMALE RAPPER CONGRATULATED ME TODAY .Is the best feeling cause I listened to ALL OF THEM — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 26, 2017

(With ANI Inputs)