Ranveer Singh's special message for Honey Singh shows how much he misses him!

Rap-star Yo Yo Honey Singh shares a great bond with many Bollywood stars but the kind of rapport he shares with Ranveer Singh is not a hidden thing anymore.

Be it sharing the same stage or matching each other?s footsteps, the duo never shied away from sharing their affection for each other.

You must be wondering why we are sharing this now. Well, it all started when the social media went frenzy to wish Ranveer on his special day which was a few days back.

Although, Honey Singh wished the ?Befikre? actor a little late but the latter?s reaction was something which caught everyone?s attention and this certainly proved how much Ranveer missed Yo Yo.

Honey Singh tweeted, ?Mere Jigar ke challey @RanveerOfficial ko belated Janamdin Mubarak.?

To which the ?Gunday? actor replied, ?JOJOOOOO! Tu meri jaan hai JOJO! :) LOVE YOU BRO! I miss you alot! come back and give some righteous anthems ! big big hug? wrote Ranveer in reply to Yo Yo?s tweet ?Mere Jigar ke challey @RanveerOfficial ko belated Janamdin Mubarak.?

Isn?t this super-cool?

Yo Yo Honey Singh is a name which has been used as a synonym for new age music; Yo Yo has always entertained everyone with his refreshing and unique music.

