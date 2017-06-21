Ranbir-Kapoor,-Katrina-Kaif,-Jagga-Jasoos @ 6/21/2017 9:30:00 AM

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming movie ?Jagga Jasoos?.

Both the stars can be seen promoting the Anurag Basu?s directorial at various events and especially on social media.

Now, UTV Motion pictures have released a new promotional video on Twitter in which the ?Ae Dil Hai Mushkil? star and Katrina are urging fans to go and see ?Jagga Jasoos? when it releases.

In the video, Ranbir can be seen holding a loudspeaker announcing the arrival of 'Jagga Jasoos' and acts as Katrina's voice as she narrates how to watch a movie at a theatre, while Katrina is emoting Ranbir's instructions without uttering a single word.

The actor begins by saying, ?Welcome to the exciting journey of ?Jagga Jasoos?.?

The two look adorable in the video as they cordially convey the message to the audience.

The video ends with Ranbir giving a hug to the ?Baar Baar Dekho? star as he emphasized the word 'family'.

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the flick is slated for a July 14 release.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)