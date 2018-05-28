Rajinikanth fans rejoice, 'Kaala' gets custom emoji on Twitter

After delivering a blockbuster hit Kabali in 2016, Rajinikanth mania is all set to return with 'Kaala' this year. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Thalaiva's return to the big screen and to add to the excitement, Twitter has come up with a special emoji dedicated to the film. The stylish emoji is available in three languages -Tamil, Telugu and Hindi along with Rajini's stylish look for the film.

While Shankar's 2.0 featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead getting delayed due to delay in VFX, all eyes are now on Kaala. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Directed by Pa Ranjith who helmed Kabali has directed Rajinikanth in the role of a feared and revered don in 'Kaala'. Shot in Mumbai and Chennai, the film has been produced by Rajini's son-in-law, Dhanush.

Get ready to celebrate #Kaala with a custom emoji on Twitter. Tweet in Tamil, Telugu or Hindi and use the hashtag #à®•à®¾à®²à®¾, #à°•à°¾à°²à°¾ or #à¤•à¤¾à¤²à¤¾à¤•à¤°à¤¿à¤•à¤¾à¤²à¤¨ to see it appear! pic.twitter.com/gg77OLgJlz — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) May 28, 2018

Pankaj Tripathi spoke about his experience of working with the biggest superstar ever in his first Tamil film and said, “My experience of shooting with Rajini sir has been amazing. He is a very humble man who used to check on me and ensure I ate on time. We have had conversations about acting, about spirituality and the film industry. When he is in front of the camera, he takes on a different persona. I learned a lot from this experience." He further added, “I knew I needed to be part of a film where I share screen space with someone of his caliber. The minute the offer came, I said ‘yes’ and I am delighted that I did,” he added.

After Thalapathy Vijay’s 'Mersal', Superstar Rajinikanth’s 'Kaala' has become the second Tamil film to have a special emoji on Twitter.

'Kaala' will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on June 7th.