Raghunandan Panshikar recalls an incident with 'mother-like' figure Kishori Amonkar

Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Kishori Amonkar passed away in Mumbai on Monday night after a brief illness, she was 84.

Born on April 10, 1932 Mumbai, Amonkar was recognised as one of the foremost singers in the Hindustani tradition and as an innovative exponent of the Jaipur gharana.

Recalling a memory with his "mother-like" figure, vocalist and her disciple Raghunandan Panshikar told DNA that Amonkar's death was a great loss to Indian classical music. She used to think of music which would match thinking, philosophy and preaching of 10 to 15 Rishis or sages together, he added. Panshikar, whom Amonkar trained between 1979 and 1999, said, "I used to refer and talk to her as my mother because she would not only love me like her son, but would also take me to task like a matriarch."

Narrating the incident, he fondly looked back to the day when Amonkar taught him that nothing should hinder his practice sessions. "I was unwell one of the days, so I called her up to tell her that I wouldn't make it for riyaaz. She asked me to check my temperature. When I told her that I would check the fever and get back to her, she insisted that I examine it right meanwhile she would be online. When I told her that it was 101 Fahrenhite, she responded in her typical manner. She told me that she presented a concert when with temperature as high as 103 F. Since it was only 101, I better make it for riyaaz.

(With PTI inputs)