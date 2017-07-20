`Radiohead`s Israel gig was their longest in over a decade

took the stage at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday night.

Despite calls from protestors to cancel their show, ?Radiohead? took the stage at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday night.

While fellow musicians like Roger Waters, Brian Eno, and Thurston Moore - criticizing Israel?s occupation of Palestinian territories and comparing the government?s policies to ?apartheid,?- called on ?Radiohead? to cancel the gig, the band rejected the notion of a cultural boycott.

The band, on the other hand, served up a 27-song set- including hits such as ?No Surprises?, ?Creep? and ?Karma Police?- that amounted to their longest performance in 11 years.

According to reports from the ground, Yorke spoke sparsely throughout the night, saying at the end of the show, ?A lot of stuff has been said about this, but in the end, we played some music.?

The Tel Aviv show marked a close to 'Radiohead?s three-month global tour.

