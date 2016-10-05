Radhika Apte comes out in support of Tannishtha Chatterjee over jokes on skin colour

Coming out in support of her co-star Tannishtha Chatterjee who was 'roasted' for her dark skin on a TV comedy show, actress Radhika Apte feels one shouldn't crack jokes on someone's colour and body structure.

Tannishtha had revealed on social media that she had walked out midway through the recording of the show Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza because she was 'roasted' for her skin tone. The 35-year-old internationally acclaimed actress was on the show to promote her film recently released film Parched, produced by Ajay Devgn.

"I think jokes on colour or body shaming shouldn't be made. It's not funny to crack such jokes. Do you crack a joke on fair skin (people)? No right ? So don't do it (joke on dark skin people). There has to be a limit," Radhika said.

Meanwhile, following the Uri terror attack, Bollywood seems to be divided over Pakistani artistes working in India. The 31-year-old actress feels talent across the border should be encouraged.

When asked if one should encourage talent or impose a ban in such a scenario, Radhika says, "What has happened in Kashmir is terrible. But it shouldn't determine other things (working of artistes in India) as it's a political debate. I feel art has the power to bind us. We should encourage talent."

Radhika is elated with the response to Leena Yadav's directorial venture Parched. "I feel every film has an audience and it feels great that people today love to watch kind of cinema as well." The Phobia actress said she will be going on a break for few days.

The actress inaugurated a store of Swatch, a leading Swiss watch maker, in suburban Kurla in Mumbai. "I do get a lot of offers for endorsing a brand but for me the credibility of the brand matters the most. A brand should live up to the expectations of people, it should deliver what it promises. I choose to be selective in it (endorsing brand) as it also requires commitment," she added.