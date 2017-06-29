Quentin Tarantino's films had big influence on me: Alison Brie

Actress Alison Brie said she would love collaborate with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino as his works have been a major contributing factor to her know-how of films.

The 34-year-old actress said she was "obsessed" with the director's 1992 film "Reservoir Dogs" when she was in high school, reported Femalefirst.

"Quentin Tarantino, definitely. His movies have been such a big influence on everything I like about filmmaking. I saw 'Pulp Fiction' at way too young an age - my dad would stand in front of the screen during the gimp scene.

"Then in high school I was obsessed with 'Reservoir Dogs'. And then in college it was 'Kill Bill Vol. 1' and 'Vol.

2'. The music, the humour - it's just so much fun," Brie said.

