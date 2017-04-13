Punjab Association confers Lifetime Achievement award upon Dilip Kumar

The oldest association for Punjabi community in Mumbai launched its first lifetime achievement award and conferred it upon veteran actor Dilip Kumar at his residence at Pali Hill, Mumbai.

This association was launched by Prithviraj Kapoor, Balraj Sahni, Raj Kapoor and Pran,

Giving first hand information, vice president of the Punjab Association stated that Saira Banu has pending requests from more than 14 different organisation, who wish to honour her better half.

When she learnt of the association's close relation with the cinematic legends, she said that her husband would be pleased to accept the honour from his brothers.

