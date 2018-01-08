Priyanka Chopra zeroes in her next Marathi production, ‘Firebrand’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for the third season of Quantico, was in India last month for a fortnight-long holiday. From performing a wonderful act at an awards gala to attending a special UNICEF conference to enjoying some family time, PeeCee was seen everywhere during that time.

Now as per a report in Mid-Day, the actress also finalised her next production during her visit to India. After taking home the National Award for her maiden Marathi production Ventilator (2016) followed by Kay Re Rascala (2017), Priyanka has already zeroed in her Marathi project - Firebrand.

A source close to the actor tells Mid-Day, "Priyanka was sold on the story when she first read it, a few months ago. During her visit last month, she worked with Aruna on the final draft of the script, giving her inputs wherever necessary."

Helmed by Aruna Raje of Rihaee (1988) and Gehrayee (1980) fame, the film features seasoned actors like Usha Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Sachin Khedekar and Rajeshwari Sachdev. Talking about the film, Rajeshwari said, "I'm glad that Priyanka and Madhu Chopra are focussing on regional cinema."

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra revealed that after Ventilator, the production house was keen on producing another film that focussed on emotional values. "The acceptance of Ventilator reinstated my faith in backing scripts that have high emotional values and are entertaining."

Firebrand goes on floors on Monday and revolves around two couples and their contemporary relationships.