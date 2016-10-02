Essel Group 90 years

Priyanka Chopra's leaked lovemaking scene from 'Quantico 2' is super hot!

Priyanka Chopra in Quantico
Sun, 2 Oct 2016-11:42am

A video featuring Alex Parrish and Ryan Booth's character making out has been leaked from the Quantico 2 sets...

Quantico just rolled on with its second season last Monday. And like we expected, lovebirds Alex Parish and Ryan Booth are still together. The hot on-screen couple engaged in some kissing in the first episode but the coming episodes will have the two feature in a sensuous lovemaking scene.

A video of the same, featuring Priyanka Chopra has now gone viral on the Internet. The video has PC and Jake McLaughlin doing what they do best - make love to each other. And we have to admit that the video is super hot and this has certainly piqued our interest.

Watch the video right here:

