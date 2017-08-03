Priyanka Chopra is all set to release her new single 'Young And Free' in collaboration with Will Sparks

Priyanka Chopra is all set to release her new single which is in collaboration with Will Sparks. Will Sparks is an Australian music producer and DJ by profession. The single is titled Young And Free.

Priyanka took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of the single. She captioned a still from the song writing, "Something new, something different... yes, it’s my voice, but that’s not all... Stay tuned for the full story…. #YoungAndFree

@will_sparks

August 11th"

In the middle of her movies, her production house and her commitments in the west, the actress had to stay away from her singing career. It's been quite sometime since we heard PC in a new single. Now, looks like all the fans will have something to rejoice as her latest single Young And Free is all set to be released on August 11.

Check out her post right here:

Meanwhile, after making her Hollywood debut in the film Baywatch, Priyanka has already signed two more Hollywood projects. She's currently shooting for the film Isn't It Romantic?