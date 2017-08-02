Priyanka Chopra, Bryan Adams share dreamy pictures from the sets of charity shoot

The actress and singer have come together for 'Hear The World' campaign.

Priyanka Chopra has joined 'Hear The World' campaign and the actress did a special photoshoot for the same where she posed for singer-photographer Bryan Adams.

Both Priyanka and Adams took to social media to share the pictures from behind-the-scenes of the photoshoot.

"Was so good to see you again Bryan Adams. Happy to be a part of such an amazing project," Priyanka captioned the black and white selfie with the legendary musician.

The 35-year-old actress had earlier worked with Adams when she was signed for fashion brand GUESS in 2013.

Adams, 57, shared a slightly different selfie.

"Shooting photos today of the lovely @priyankachopra for #heartheworldfoundation," he captioned it.

Hear The World Foundation works for people and children with hearing problems. Actor Mads Mikkelsen and former supermodel Cindy Crawford are also a part of the foundation.