Priyanka Chopra, Bryan Adams share dreamy pictures from the sets of charity shoot

Wed, 2 Aug 2017-03:02pm , Los Angeles , PTI

The actress and singer have come together for 'Hear The World' campaign.

Priyanka Chopra has joined 'Hear The World' campaign and the actress did a special photoshoot for the same where she posed for singer-photographer Bryan Adams.

Both Priyanka and Adams took to social media to share the pictures from behind-the-scenes of the photoshoot.

"Was so good to see you again Bryan Adams. Happy to be a part of such an amazing project," Priyanka captioned the black and white selfie with the legendary musician.

The 35-year-old actress had earlier worked with Adams when she was signed for fashion brand GUESS in 2013.

Adams, 57, shared a slightly different selfie.

"Shooting photos today of the lovely @priyankachopra for #heartheworldfoundation," he captioned it.

Hear The World Foundation works for people and children with hearing problems. Actor Mads Mikkelsen and former supermodel Cindy Crawford are also a part of the foundation.

 
