Priyadarshan's RESPONSE to the whole Akshay Kumar - National Award row is BASELESS!

The National Awards 2017 were announced and little did anyone apprehend that it will spark such a huge furore on social media. When Priyadarshan who headed the jury this year announced that Akshay Kumar has been presented with the National Award, most seemed pleased.

After all, Akshay has reinvented himself in the last few years, doing meaningful films and playing remarkable characters on screen. But the majority of the audience was shocked when they heard Priyadarshan chose to give Akshay an Award for Rustom and not Airlift.

This immediately brought in a lot of backlash on social media where people slammed Priyadarshan for being partial and biased towards his Hera Pheri star. And now he has responded to all the hullabaloo.

He told PTI, "I have heard of all that and I will answer it in a simple way. When Ramesh Sippy was jury head last year Amitabh Bachchan won. When Prakash Jha was head of the jury, Ajay Devgn won. So no one questioned at that time. So why all these questions are cropping up today."

Well, we wonder if he realised that by citing the other examples, he's actually proven that the analogy that many are making against him is totally correct. His statement indirectly hints at the fact that previously too there have been directors who have given the Award to their favourite star or to the one they have worked with or are close to. So did Priyadarshan just accept that he also did the same, by citing these analogies? Your guess is as good as ours!