Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first public appearance together at Invictus Games

Prince Harry and actor Meghan Markle finally made their first public appearance together as a couple.

The "Suits" star, 36, showed her support for the royal, 33, at his Invictus Games in Toronto, which runs till September 30, reported People magazine.

Markle cheered on the athletes in the Paralympic-style Invictus Games for wounded service members from around the world. Meanwhile, Harry sat a few rows away next to First Lady Melania Trump whom he met with earlier in the day.

For the outing, Markle, wore a purple dress with a purple leather coat over her shoulders as she sat with friend Markus Anderson.

Toronto has become a special place for the couple. Harry made a secret detour from the Caribbean to spend time with Markle in her adopted hometown in December. The royal couple also spent Easter weekend together in Toronto. Harry also called Toronto a "home away from home" when he met with Governor General David Johnston.

Markle recently opened up about her royal boyfriend, telling Vanity Fair: "I can tell you that at the end of the day, I think it s really simple. We re two people who are really happy and in love."