Prince George looks adorable in fourth b`day portrait

To mark his fourth birthday, a new image of Prince George has been released by his parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge.

The future king, who turns four on July 22, is all smiles in the picture and is wearing a cute striped button-up shirt.

?The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new official portrait of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's fourth birthday tomorrow,? Kensington Palace shared on Instagram along with the picture.

?The photograph was taken at Kensington Palace at the end of June by Chris Jackson. The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this lovely picture as they celebrate Prince George's fourth birthday, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received.?

Birthday pictures of the royal children, including George's sister, Princess Charlotte, have become a tradition for the Cambridges.

In recent days, Prince George has been on a royal tour of Germany and Poland with his family.

