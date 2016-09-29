Posters out: Meet Force 2's main cast - John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin!

Force 2: First look poster of all the characters from the sequel are out!

Makers of Force 2 have been treating the audience with character posters in the last 24 hours. After Sonakshi Sinha and John Abraham's posters were unveiled back to back, the latest character whose look has been revealed is Force 2's villain, Tahir Bhasin's! Remember him? Tahir's the very same man who charmed us all as the prime nemesis in Rani Mukherjee starrer Mardaani.

The three look amazing in the posters. While John looks beefy and chiselled, Sonakshi stuns in her action avatar. We simply can't wait for the trailer any more.

He's back! @TheJohnAbraham as ACP Yashwardhan @Force2thefilm. Get set F2 is coming 18.11.16 pic.twitter.com/1lA7nQtQla — Tahir Raj Bhasin (@TahirRajBhasin) September 27, 2016

.@sonakshisinha's breathtaking look in @Force2thefilm. She's on a covert mission & won't stop till the jobs done pic.twitter.com/T3YVwpIIFY — Tahir Raj Bhasin (@TahirRajBhasin) September 28, 2016

Game on! This time you'll need twice the force.@Force2thefilm pic.twitter.com/0XlZJDMugU — Tahir Raj Bhasin (@TahirRajBhasin) September 28, 2016

The young actor will now be seen in a cat and mouse chase with John Abraham and Sonakshi Sinha in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Force 2. The latest poster, features Tahir Bhasin in a never seen before avatar. For Tahir's character, the makers have preferred brain over brawn and he seems to have a very manipulative, calculative scheming avatar in the film, much like Mardaani.

Might Vs Mind! Here's the official #Force2Poster. Game begins tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/USHbNxdyW8 — Tahir Raj Bhasin (@TahirRajBhasin) September 28, 2016

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Force 2, has John and Sonakshi playing RAW agents. Force 2 has extensively been shot in international locations like Budapest and China and has generated immense buzz on its announcements, with fans of the franchise anticipating the release of the sequel. Force 2 releases on November 18, 2016.