Poll Results OUT: Sorry Deepika Padukone, fans feel Kareena Kapoor Khan ROCKED the thigh-high slit gown better!

Deepika Padukone made her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year and completely killed it with her red carpet appearances, one look at a time. She chose to wear a risque custom made jade gown from Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2017 collection to attend the screening of 'Loveless (Nelyubov)' at Palais des Festival on Thursday, May 18.

Though Deepika looked stunning in her one shoulder thigh-high slit gown, it gave us a deja vu feeling as we have seen Kareena Kapoor Khan in a similar outfit at Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash last year, when she was pregnant with baby Taimur.

Unable to decide who among these two beauties rocked the green one shoulder, thigh-high slit gown better, we left it up to our readers to decide that and conducted a poll. Now, the fans have given their verdict and the poll results are out!

A majority of 60.79% fans feel Kareena rocked the thigh-high slit, one shoulder olive green gown better than Deepika, who gathered 39.21% votes for her Cannes red carpet outing. Hence, Kareena emerged a clear winner in this poll with a whopping majority of 21.58% votes!