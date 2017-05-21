Essel Group 90 years
Bollywood, Deepik aPadukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, green, thigh-high slit, gown, Cannes, Brandon Maxwell, Cannes Red Carpet, Ranb

Poll Results OUT: Sorry Deepika Padukone, fans feel Kareena Kapoor Khan ROCKED the thigh-high slit gown better!

alt DNA Web Team | Sun, 21 May 2017-07:45pm , DNA webdesk

The fans have given their verdict...

Deepika Padukone made her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year and completely killed it with her red carpet appearances, one look at a time. She chose to wear a risque custom made jade gown from Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2017 collection to attend the screening of 'Loveless (Nelyubov)' at Palais des Festival on Thursday, May 18.

Though Deepika looked stunning in her one shoulder thigh-high slit gown, it gave us a deja vu feeling as we have seen Kareena Kapoor Khan in a similar outfit at Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash last year, when she was pregnant with baby Taimur.

Unable to decide who among these two beauties rocked the green one shoulder, thigh-high slit gown better, we left it up to our readers to decide that and conducted a poll. Now, the fans have given their verdict and the poll results are out!

Hollywood, Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, Cannes Film festival, Ellen Degeneres, xXx 3, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Vin Diesel, lo

ALSO READ

WATCH: Deepika Padukone BREAKS SILENCE on her love for 'xXx 3' co-star Vin Diesel

A majority of 60.79% fans feel Kareena rocked the thigh-high slit, one shoulder olive green gown better than Deepika, who gathered 39.21% votes for her Cannes red carpet outing. Hence, Kareena emerged a clear winner in this poll with a whopping majority of 21.58% votes!

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read