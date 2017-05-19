Poll: Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan, who rocked the thigh-high slit one shoulder gown? Vote Now!

Deepika Padukone is slaying it with her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year, one look at a time. She chose to wear a risque custom made jade gown from Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2017 collection to attend the screening of 'Loveless (Nelyubov)' at Palais des Festival on Thursday.

Deepika looked every inch of a diva that she is, in the green one shoulder, thigh-high slit gown. However, her gown did give us a deja vu feeling as we have seen Kareena Kapoor Khan in a similar outfit at Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash last year, when she was pregnant with baby Taimur. Bebo looked stunning in her gown with that pregnancy glow on her face.

Kareena's olive green one shoulder gown also had a thigh-high slit but of course it was more flowy and had quarter sleeves on one hand. Though the straight cuts and the added train in Deepika's gown makes for a clear distinction but we can't help and notice how similar the two outfits look!

Unable to decide who among these two beauties rocked the green one shoulder, thigh-high slit gown better, we leave it up to our readers to decide that.

