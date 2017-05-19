Pirates of the Caribbean 5: CBFC Chief wishes he could give the film a 'PG-13' rating, rather than a 'UA'

As Hollywood blockbusters go, it’s rare for the Censor Board to be lenient, given the violence in most recent films. In fact, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge has been granted a UA certificate with no cuts.

CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani says, given a choice, he would have given the film a PG-13 rating.

He explains, “Sadly, we don’t have a PG-13 rating in India. We only have U, UA and A. While certifying POTC5, we had the option of going either with U or UA, but went with the latter because of its violent content. The ideal rating would be the PG-13, which warns parents to not bring children under 13 to a film. All the Pirates... films are graded PG13’ in the US,” says Nihalani.

He further says, “In the absence of a choice, we had to grade it as UA, which means children are free to watch POTC5 as long as they are accompanied by an adult. Many recent Hollywood blockbusters like Fast & Furious 8, xXx 3, Guardians Of The Galaxy and Logan actually deserved PG-13. But we don’t have it here.”