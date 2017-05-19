Pirates of the Caribbean 5: CBFC Chief wishes he could give the film a 'PG-13' rating, rather than a 'UA'

The Johnny Depp starrer has been cleared sans cuts
As Hollywood blockbusters go, it’s rare for the Censor Board to be lenient, given the violence in most recent films. In fact, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge has been granted a UA certificate with no cuts.
CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani says, given a choice, he would have given the film a PG-13 rating.
He explains, “Sadly, we don’t have a PG-13 rating in India. We only have U, UA and A. While certifying POTC5, we had the option of going either with U or UA, but went with the latter because of its violent content. The ideal rating would be the PG-13, which warns parents to not bring children under 13 to a film. All the Pirates... films are graded PG13’ in the US,” says Nihalani.
He further says, “In the absence of a choice, we had to grade it as UA, which means children are free to watch POTC5 as long as they are accompanied by an adult. Many recent Hollywood blockbusters like Fast & Furious 8, xXx 3, Guardians Of The Galaxy and Logan actually deserved PG-13. But we don’t have it here.”