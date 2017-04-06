Pierce Brosnan will not appear in 'Deadpool' sequel

Rumours about who will portray the role of Cable in the sequel of ?

Rumours about who will portray the role of Cable in the sequel of ?Deadpool? don't seem to stop churning, but according to Pierce Brosnan, the makers have not found their man yet.

The 63-year-old-actor, during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live told that he was not approached to play Cable in the sequel of ?Deadpool,? reports The Hollywood Reporter.

While talking to the host Jimmy Kimmel, the actor said, ?Not true. Nothing has come my way yet. It's completely made up.?

Rumours of the ?James Bond? star being casted as Cable started back in January, when a photo of Brosnan, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds striking a pose together went viral.

The ?November Man? star also took time to explain the story behind the pictures.

?We were sitting, waiting for a plane, the three of us, and the guys said, 'Quick, let's get a photograph,'" he explained. "Mr. Reynolds said, 'Let's do three wise monkeys,' and we put it out there and it went viral.?

Ever since the post-credits scene in last year?s ?Deadpool? revealed the time-traveling mutant would be a part of the sequel, fans have been extremely curious to see who is cast.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Michael Shannon has emerged as the frontrunner for the role of Cable, as of now.

Shannon, if he gets the role, would be crossing over from DC (Man of Steel) to Marvel just like Reynolds did.

