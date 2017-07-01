'Penguin Bloom' heading to big screen, Naomi Watts to star

Australian writer Shaun Grant has signed on to adapt Bradley Trevor Greive and Cameron Bloom's book "Penguin Bloom" for big screen.

The film will feature Naomi Watts, who will also produce the film along with Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea and Emma Cooper, reported Deadline.

Set on Sydney's northern beaches, 'Penguin Bloom' is the true story of a unique little bird that saves a family.

Grant's recent scripting credits include "Snowtown", "Berlin Syndrome" and "Jasper Jones".

