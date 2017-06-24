PeeCee raises temperatures through new Instagram photo

Even before we could have settled in with her Hollywood debut ?

Everyone knows that Priyanka Chopra is a busy actress. Even before we could have settled in with her Hollywood debut ?Baywatch,? PeeCee has reportedly started shooting for her next Hollywood project.

But she still makes sure to find some time to keep her fans updated regularly.

Today, the 34-year-old actress shared a monochrome photo of herself, while facing a weekend dilemma.

She captioned the snap, ?Errrmmm.. to do or not to do.. that is the question.. #weekenddilemmas.?

In the photo, the ?Bajirao Mastani? star is seen in a velvet turtle-neck dress with a fur sleeve jacket worn on one shoulder along with shoulder duster earrings.

On the work front, PeeCee will be next seen in the third season of her hit-TV series ?Quantico?.

The show will have just 13 episodes this season.

