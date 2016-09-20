PC: Quantico promos in Hindi

The new season of Quantico starring Priyanka Chopra, will start airing here on the same day as the US.

A source reveals, “She will feature in a fun countdown video prior to the premiere of Season 2, for her Indian fans. The star has been receiving several requests from her fans over social media to send out a special message to them in Hindi, which will be aired prior to the show. Priyanka will record a special promo in Hindi and will feature in countdown videos five days in Hindi before Quantico airs.”