Pawan Kalyan clears the air, wishes ex-wife Renu Desai peace and prosperity

Renu Desai recently shared a photo on social media where she can be seen exchanging rings with an unidentified man. This triggered an onslaught of advice and even death threats from fans and followers of her ex-husband and Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan.

The agitated army is upset with Renu's engagement because they seem to be under the impression that ‘God’ (Pawan Kalyan) will be upset over Renu's marriage to another man.

“This is a special category of crazy. I wonder how they are with their mother and sisters. I really worry about their mental health’,” wrote Renu, while sharing screenshots of some abusive and insensitive messages she received from Pawan’s fans.

According to The Indian Express, Renu revealed how she was frightened by some of the threats and decided to take the matter to the police.

“Some of the threats were extremely scary. There was one person who threatened to kill me if I marry again. We were forced to take police action and got the tweet deleted. It’s scary because even though it’s a virtual threat, we don’t know what the person is really capable of,” Renu told Times Of India.

Seeing the situation slipping out of hand, Pawan quickly took to Twitter and congratulated his ex-wife, wishing her all the happiness that awaits.

He wrote, “My wholehearted wishes to Ms.Renu garu for entering a new phase of happiness. I wish and pray Almighty & the Mother Nature to bestow upon her abundant health, peace and prosperity(sic).”

Hope Pawan's fans stop the barrage now!

Renu Desai was Pawan Kalyan's second wife. Both tied the knot in 2009 and parted ways in 2012. They have a son Akira and daughter Aadhya. As of now, Pawan Kalyan is married to Anna Lezhneva.