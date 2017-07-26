Pattinson got expelled from school for selling porn magazines

Robert Pattinson has revealed he once got expelled from his school for selling porn magazines.

The 31-year-old actor shared the incident during his appearance on "The Howard Stern Show", reported Us magazine.

"I've never actually said this before. I was stealing porno magazines and selling them at school. No one knew at all what to do with them, though...I'd sell them for a lot of money.

"I used to go in and take, like, one or two, and then put them in my bag. I was in my school uniform when I was doing it, and it was kind of risky. At the end, I got so cocky that I would take the entire rack," Pattinson said.

The actor finally got caught stealing the magazines by a store employee.

"I remember the guy who worked in the store shouting, like, 'Hey!' and then my two friends ran off, and I turned around, like, 'What?' I walked back up to him. I hadn't zipped up my bag.

"This guy is pulling out all these porno magazines -- and it was when porn used to have, like, VHS tapes in the plastic sheet with it -- and he s pulling all these things out, and I was sitting there humiliated with all the old people looking at me disgusted," he recalled.

The employee then told his school that he had been stealing and selling the magazines.

"Basically, a couple of days later, everything fell down.

Basically every single one of my friends snitched on me, literally, across the board," he said.

