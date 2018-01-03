Paris Hilton gets engaged to Chris Zylka and size of the ring will make you go green

Reality TV star Paris Hilton gets engaged to beau Chris Zylka.

Hilton and Zylka dated for over two years and got engaged in Colorado.

The couple were on a trip to Aspen, when during a skiing trip Zylka got down on his knees and asked her to marry her.

Chris Zylka, actor and model who starred in The Leftovers, met Hilton around eight years ago.

Hilton took to twitter and posted a photo of the couple together. She also managed to show off her huge ring.