Oops! Western media does it AGAIN! Now Sonam Kapoor MISTAKEN for Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2017

alt DNA Web Team | Tue, 23 May 2017-02:24pm , DNA webdesk

Another case of mistaken identity. Earlier, Deepika was referred to as Priyanka Chopra by the foreign press...

It has already been reported how the western media persons mistook Deepika Padukone for Priyanka Chopra t the LA International airport a few months back. When Deepika was asked about the incident at a recent event, she lashed out at the foreign press, terming it as racism.

At a press conference of L'Oreal, before Cannes 2017, Deepika had stated, "Absolutely. It's not just me being offended. Everyone should be offended. It is not just ignorance, it is racist. Two people of the same colour aren't the same. You should educate them and not encourage them," when asked about her being referred to as Priyanka.

Now, this time, it was B-Town fashionista Sonam Kapoor who became a victim of ignorance of the western media. Popular American stock photo agency captioned Sonam's picture at Cannes 2017 red carpet, referring to her as Deepika Padukone.

A picture of Sonam Kapoor's red carpet appearance on day one, was captioned by the photo agency as, "Indian actress Deepika Padukone arrives for the film The Meyerowitz Stories in competition at the 70th Annual International Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 21, 2017."

